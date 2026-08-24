Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer smashes Rs 64 crore in 3 days globally

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, recorded a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office. The movie opened with Rs. 16.20 crore on Friday, emerging as Nivin Pauly's career-biggest opener. It further recorded solid growth on Day 2 and collected Rs. 23.80 crore. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs. 24 crore to the tally on Day 3, wrapping its 3-day opening weekend at Rs. 64 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

The movie, directed by Girish AD, fetched around Rs. 18 crore in its opening weekend from Kerala alone. That's a solid figure to say the least. It recorded promising advances for Monday in the state, which suggests another solid day at the box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to see massive growth during the Onam 2026 festival.

It is almost certain to enter the Rs. 100 crore worldwide club soon. How far it can go from there on will be interesting to see. The movie clashed with Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa, which crashed at the box office in its opening weekend itself.

Worldwide box office collections of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit are as follows:

Day 1 WW Box Office Day 1 Rs. 16.20 crore Day 2 Rs. 23.80 crore Day 3 Rs. 24.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 64.00 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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