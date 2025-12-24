Bha Bha Bha Kerala Box Office Day 7: Dileep's action comedy continues its glorious run, adds Rs 1.10 crore to tally

Malayalam film Bha Bha Bha, starring Dileep in the lead role, is doing well at the box office. The spoof action comedy drama, directed by debutante Dhananjay Shankar, added another Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally on its Day 7.

The total cume of Bha Bha Bha has crossed the Rs. 20 crore mark in Kerala. Currently standing at Rs. 20.90 crore, the movie is likely to wind its extended opening week at Rs. 22 crore gross. The worldwide gross collection is likely to go past the Rs. 40 crore mark by the end of its extended first week.

Based on the current trends, Bha Bha Bha should continue recording good traction even after the new releases this weekend in Kerala. Christmas Weekend has always been a huge event for moviegoers to step out of their houses and enjoy movies with their family and friends. Though Bha Bha Bha will have strong competition from Mohanlal's Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya, it has the potential to lure the audience. If the spoof action comedy manages a promising hold further on the Christmas-New Year holiday period, the movie will emerge as the biggest grosser of Dileep’s career.

For those unaware, Bha Bha Bha is a fast-paced spoof action comedy about a guy's revenge on a politician. Mohanlal played an extended cameo role in the movie. The movie has references to Dileep and Lalettan's old movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Bha Bha Bha in Kerala:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 7.20 crore 2 Rs. 3.55 crore 3 Rs. 3.25 crore 4 Rs. 3.50 crore 5 Rs. 1.20 crore 6 Rs. 1.10 crore (est.) 7 Rs. 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 20.90 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

