Bha Bha Bha Kerala Box Office: Dileep's action comedy wraps extended opening week at Rs 22 crore

Bha Bha Bha maintained a steady hold at the box office. Starring Dileep in the lead role, the Malayalam film was released on December 18 in cinemas. The movie has wrapped its extended opening week on a solid note, making a sum of Rs. 22.10 crore gross in Kerala, with Rs 1.20 crore coming on Christmas Day. Opened with Rs. 7.20 crore on Day 1, the movie collected Rs. 17.50 crore in its 4-day opening weekend. Though the movie dropped on Monday, it maintained a promising trend at the box office and added Rs. 4.60 crore to the tally on weekdays.

The spoof action comedy drama, directed by debutante Dhananjay Shankar, is now facing Mohanlal's Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya at the box office from today onwards. Though the movie has to share screens with the new release, it is still holding well at the box office. If the movie continues to perform on the expected lines for a couple of weeks, it will emerge as a successful venture.

For those unaware, Bha Bha Bha is a fast-paced spoof action comedy about a guy's revenge on a politician. Mohanlal played an extended cameo role in the movie. The movie has references to Dileep and Lalettan's old movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Bha Bha Bha in Kerala:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 7.20 crore 2 Rs. 3.55 crore 3 Rs. 3.25 crore 4 Rs. 3.50 crore 5 Rs. 1.20 crore 6 Rs. 1.10 crore 7 Rs. 1.10 crore 8 Rs. 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 22.10 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

