Bha Bha Bha Kerala Box Office: Dileep's film continues good hold, nears Rs 20 crore in 6 days

Malayalam film Bha Bha Bha is holding well at the box office. The Dileep starrer remained steady on Tuesday, witnessing a nominal dip. Estimates suggested that the movie added another Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally, bringing the 6-day cume to Rs. 19.80 crore gross at the Kerala box office. For the record, it has an opening of solid Rs. 7.20 crore and went on to wrap its opening weekend at Rs. 17.50 crore in its home state. The movie is expected to wind up its extended opening week at Rs. 21 crore or so. The worldwide gross collection is likely to go past the Rs. 40 crore mark by the end of its first week.

Based on the current trends, Bha Bha Bha is expected to keep gaining good traction post the Christmas Weekend releases too. However, the pace will slow down as it will face Mohanlal's Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya from the upcoming weekend. It will be interesting to see how the Dileep starrer performs in the Christmas-New Year holiday period. If the spoof action comedy manages a promising hold further as well, the movie will emerge as the biggest grosser of Dileep’s career.

For those who are unaware, Bha Bha Bha is a fast-paced spoof action comedy about a guy's revenge on a politician. Mohanlal played an extended cameo role in the movie.

Day-wise box office collections of Bha Bha Bha in Kerala:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 7.20 crore 2 Rs. 3.55 crore 3 Rs. 3.25 crore 4 Rs. 3.50 crore 5 Rs. 1.20 crore 6 Rs. 1.10 crore (est.) Total Rs. 19.80 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

