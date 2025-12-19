Bha Bha Bha Opening Day Box Office: Dileep and Mohanlal's action comedy takes sensational start in Kerala, collects Rs 7.25 cr on Day 1

Malayalam film Bha Bha Bha has taken a superb start at the box office. Released on December 18, the Dileep starrer spoof action comedy stormed over Rs. 7.25 crore gross on its opening day. The extended cameo by Mohanlal has helped the movie in a big way. With such an impressive opening, Bha Bha Bha has set a strong base to further flourish its box office journey.

Bha Bha Bha remained on par with Odiyan and emerged as the 5th biggest opener of all time at the Mollywood box office. The movie was only behind KGF Chapter 2, Coolie, LEO, and L2: Empuraan. Interestingly, Bha Bha Bha became the third Malayalam film to take an opening of Rs. 7 crore plus in Kerala ever. The first one to achieve this feat was Odiyan in 2018. Another interesting fact is that all three Malayalam movies have Lalettan in common.

Bha Bha Bha recorded solid pre-sales for its second day, too, which means the movie is set for another strong business day at the box office. For the record, it grossed around Rs. 1.50 crore from the pre-sales alone for Day 2, by selling nearly 100K tickets in its home turf. The movie should aim for an excellent opening weekend at the box office.

Since the movie has opened to positive reception so far, it is expected to keep gaining traction further on the weekdays as well. Bha Bha Bha will face Mohanlal's Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya from the Christmas period. However, movies with a positive reception often find audiences even after new releases. It will be interesting to see how the Dileep starrer performs in the Christmas-New Year holiday period. If it manages a strong hold, the movie will have a superb chance to not only emerge as Dileep's biggest grosser but also Malayalam cinema's one of the biggest grossers at the box office.

As for Bha Bha Bha, the movie is a fast-paced action comedy about a guy's revenge on a politician. Dileep and Mohanlal fans are happy because it's a spoof comedy with a major use of references from their old movies.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

