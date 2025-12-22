Bha Bha Bha Worldwide Box Office: Dileep and Mohanlal's film grosses Rs 35 crore in 4-day opening weekend

Bha Bha Bha is performing well at the box office. The Malayalam movie, starring Dileep in the lead role along with Mohanlal in guest appearances, grossed Rs. 35 crore in its 4-day extended opening weekend at the worldwide box office. Released on December 18, the spoof action comedy kick-started its box office run with Rs. 14.80 crore global gross. It further added Rs. 20.20 crore to the tally in the next three days.

Talking about the Kerala box office, the movie began its run with Rs. 7.20 crore. It further witnessed a promising run at the box office. The movie collected Rs. 3.55 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs. 3.25 crore on Day 3. Estimates suggest that the action comedy added Rs. 3.50 crore to the tally on its first Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs. 17.50 crore gross in Kerala.

Bha Bha Bha is expected to record good traction further as well. The movie will face Mohanlal's Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya from the upcoming weekend, which might dent its box office run. However, movies with a positive reception often find audiences even after new releases. It will be interesting to see how the Dileep starrer performs in the Christmas-New Year holiday period. If the spoof action comedy manages a promising hold further as well, the movie will emerge as the biggest grosser of Dileep’s career.

For the unversed, Bha Bha Bha is a fast-paced action comedy about a guy's revenge on a politician. Dileep and Mohanlal fans are happy because it's a spoof comedy with a major use of references from their old movies.

Day-wise box office collections of Bha Bha Bha in Kerala:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 7.20 crore 2 Rs. 3.55 crore 3 Rs. 3.25 crore 4 Rs. 3.50 crore Total Rs. 17.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Fastest Entry in Rs 500 crore Box office club: Dhurandhar bags second spot, Pushpa 2 still rules at top