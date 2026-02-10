Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collections 1st Monday: Aasif Sheikh & Rohitashv Gour's film is a wash out, nets Rs 80 lakh in 4 days

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, the latest Hindi comedy film failed to register any sort of growth at the box office. The movie recorded a big drop on its first Monday. It collected just Rs. 10 lakh on Day 4, bringing its 4-day cume to Rs. 80 lakh nett at the Indian box office.

The Aasif Sheikh and Rohitashv Gour-led film should have stayed flat if not a jump. The movie not only debuted on a low note but also failed to impress the audience. The word-of-mouth is average, which is why, it couldn't see any sort of growth. Had the movie received a positive reception, its box office picture would have been a bit better.

The movie has some brand value due to its television IP, which is currently driving the business, However, that won't be enough for its fate at the box office. Based on the current trends, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run is heading for a finish around Rs. 1 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The benchmark for this film will be Khichdi, which also transitioned from small screen to the big screen. While Khichdi was a successful venture and it later got a sequel too. Seeing the box office performance of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, it can be said that some shows should be exclusive to the small screen only, unless there is a good cost of production and a solid writing.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 20 lakh 2 Rs. 20 lakh 3 Rs. 30 lakh (est.) 4 Rs. 10 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 80 lakh

