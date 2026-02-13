Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collections 1st Week: Aasif Sheikh & Rohitashv Gour film shows no signs of growth, nets Rs 1.35 crore in 7 days

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, directed by Shashank Bali, continues its disastrous run at the box office. The comedy film added Rs. 10 lakh to the tally, closing its opening week at Rs. 1.35 crore nett in India.

Starring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Mukesh Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and others, the movie met with poor word-of-mouth among the audience, which is why it couldn't show any signs of growth at the box office. Released alongside Vadh 2, the comedy film is looking to wrap its entire run around Rs. 1.50 crore or so. It won't be able to survive the upcoming two releases: O' Romeo and Tu Yaa Main.

Though Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is among the top shows on Television and has a separate fanbase, it failed to translate the same fanbase into footfalls. Earlier, Khichdi was also made as a movie. While it was a hugely popular show on the small screen, it remained a decent performer on the silver screen. Even the biggest star of the Indian TV, Kapil Sharma, also met with back-to-back failures on the silver screen except his debut movie. That said, the transition from small screen to the big screen hasn't been much fruitful so far.

All eyes are now on the fate of Mirzapur. The Ali Fazal starrer upcoming film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 4, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether it can end the curse of small/OTT screen transition to the big screen.

​Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: O’ Romeo Final Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer sells 33,000 tickets in National chains, targets single-digit start