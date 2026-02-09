Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collections: Aasif Sheikh & Rohitashv Gour film emerges DISASTER in first weekend itself, nets mere Rs 70 lakh in 3 days

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain failed to gain the traction in its opening weekend. The comedy drama, directed by Shashank Bali, started off its box office journey on a low note, by collecting just Rs. 20 lakh on Day 1. It didn't show any sort of growth on the second day and remained flat, which sealed its fate at the box office. As per estimates, the comedy drama registered a nominal growth on its Day 3 today, adding around Rs. 30 lakh to the tally.

The total cume of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain now stands at Rs. 70 lakh nett at the Indian box office. The film is based on a television IP of the same name, which seems to have some following, but that hasn't translated into footfalls. That said, the movie turned out to be a big disaster in its opening weekend itself.

One of the major reasons why the movie failed to show any sort of growth at the box office is its poor word-of-mouth. Had the movie received a positive reception, it could have some hopes at the box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to wind its entire run in its opening week itself, somewhere around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.20 crore nett at the Indian box office. It was released alongside Sanjay Mishra's Vadh 2, which has performed comparatively well so far.

Box Office Collections of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain in its opening weekend:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 20 lakh 2 Rs. 20 lakh 3 Rs. 30 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 70 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

