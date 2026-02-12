Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collections: Aasif Sheikh & Rohitashv Gour starrer continues to struggle, nears theatrical end

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run didn't show any sort of growth at the box office. The movie has already started crawling now. As per estimates, the comedy drama collected around Rs. 10 lakh on its first Wednesday, bringing the 6-day cume to Rs. 1.25 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Starring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Mukesh Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and others, Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run was released alongwith Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta's Vadh 2. While the crime thriller performed relatively better, the comedy film turned out to be a big misfire. The movie is expected to wind its entire run under the Rs. 1.50 crore nett, which will be a disastrous result for the film.

Though Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is among the top shows on Television and has a separate fanbase, it failed to translate the same fanbase into footfalls. Earlier, Khichdi was also made as a movie. While it was a hugely popular show on the small screen, it remained a decent performer on the silver screen. Even the biggest star of the Indian TV, Kapil Sharma, also met with back-to-back failures on the silver screen except his debut movie. That said, the transition from small screen to the big screen hasn't been much fruitful so far.

All eyes are now on the fate of Mirzapur. The Ali Fazal starrer upcoming film is all set to hit the cinemas on September 4, 2026. It will be interesting to see whether it can end the curse of small/OTT screen transition to the big screen.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

