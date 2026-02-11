Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Box Office Collections: Big on small screen, Small on big screen

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, starring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Mukesh Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and others, continues to struggle at the box office. The comedy entertainer, directed by Shashank Bali, could add a mere Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh to the tally on its first Tuesday, despite ticket prices going down significantly.

This took its 5-day cume to just Rs. 1.15-1.20 crore nett at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to add a couple of lakhs more to the tally and wind its opening week around Rs. 1.30 crore or so. This might also mark its end at the box office, as two new releases- Tu Yaa Main and O' Romeo are coming this weekend, which will push all the non-performing holdover releases out of the cinemas.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain holds immense popularity and a separate fan following on Television but that's not enough to translate into the footfalls. In short, its a big IP on small screen but a poor performer on the big screen. Previously, the same happened with Khichdi- The Movie too. While it was a success at the box office, still it could see the kind of euphoria what it had on the Television.

Even the biggest star of the Indian Television, Kapil Sharma, also met with back-to-back failures on the silver screen except his debut movie. That said, the transition from small screen to the big screen hasn't been much fruitful so far.

Now, the popular OTT show Mirzapur is also coming as a theatrical film. Let's see whether it can end this long curse and can make a successful transition from small/OTT screen to the silver screen.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 20 lakh 2 Rs. 35 lakh 3 Rs. 40 lakh 4 Rs. 10 lakh 5 Rs. 10-15 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 1.15 crore

