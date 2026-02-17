Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain Final Box Office Collections: Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour starrer ends theatrical run at Rs. 1.50 cr, turns into disaster

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run, starring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour, Mukesh Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, and others, failed to strike chords with the audience, despite being a hugely popular show on Television. The comedy drama, directed by Shashank Bali, opened with around Rs. 20 lakh at the box office and went on to close its opening weekend around Rs. 90 lakh. It could further add around Rs. 45 lakh to the tally, wrapping its first week around Rs. 1.35 crore.

Estimates suggest that the movie couldn't do anything significant in the second week so far. Thus, the movie is exhausting its entire box office journey around Rs. 1.50 crore nett at the Indian box office, which is a disastrous result for such a film, which transitioned from the small screen to the big screen.

The box office fate of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain! Fun On The Run proves yet again that television popularity doesn't necessarily turn into the footfalls at the box office. Before Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, and Rohitashv Gour starrer, another popular TV sitcom, Khichdi, too got its film adaptation. Though it performed well, the overall figure was nowhere near the kind of popularity it had on TV.

Even the biggest star of Indian TV, Kapil Sharma, also met with back-to-back failures on the silver screen, barring his debut movie. Now, the popular OTT show Mirzapur is also gearing up for a theatrical film adaptation. Let's see whether it can end this long curse and can make a successful transition from small/OTT screen to the silver screen.

