Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Final Kerala Box Office: Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer wraps theatrical run at Rs 28 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam exhausted its theatrical run at the box office, with nearly Rs. 3 crore coming in the fourth week. The movie registered a sharp decline of 60 per cent from the last week. The movie has collected around Rs. 27.50 crore so far in its four weeks of run. From here, it can add around Rs. 20 to 25 lakh more to the tally and close its box office journey at Rs. 28 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The Saiju Kurup starrer emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office, thanks to its controlled budget and superb run. It's success came in the times when Vaazha 2 was dominating the box office, which makes its theatrical journey more special.

The dark comedy is now set to stream on on the digital platform from the coming weekend, which will mark its end at the cinemas. Had the movie opted for longer streaming window defying the 4-week usual norm, it would have collected much more.

Week-wise Box Office Collections of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam are as follows:

WEEK GBOC 1 Rs. 7.50 crore 2 Rs. 9.25 crore 3 Rs. 7.75 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 27.50 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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