Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Kerala Box Office: Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu's dark comedy maintains STRONG hold, nears Rs 15 crore mark

Malayalam film Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is faring very well at the box office. The dark comedy, starring Saiju Kurup, added Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally on its second Tuesday, bringing the total 12-day cume to Rs. 14.40 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is set to close its two-week run around Rs. 16.50-17 crore or so, which will be a solid total for a film like this. It is expected to see a big spike in its third weekend. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, the movie will emerge as a Super Hit venture at the box office.

The success of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam gets even more special as it is a small film faring against Vaazha 2, which is currently dominating the Kerala box office.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam are as follows:

Day GBOC 1 Rs. 0.50 crore 2 Rs. 0.80 crore 3 Rs. 1.15 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.30 crore 6 Rs. 1.40 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 1.40 crore 10 Rs. 1.80 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 14.40 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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