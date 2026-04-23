Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Kerala Box Office: Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu's film continues solid run, crosses Rs 15 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, is doing well at the box office. The black comedy added Rs. 1.15 crore to the tally on its 2nd Wednesday (Day 13). That took its running cume to Rs. 15.55 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The Malayalam movie is expected to wind up its running cume around Rs. 16.50 crore or so. It is looking to see a good spike in its 3rd weekend, where it will cross the Rs. 20 crore mark. How far it can go from there on will depend on its hold on the weekdays.

That said, the Saiju Kurup starrer movie has already emerged as a Clean Hit venture at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam are as follows:

Day GBOC 1 Rs. 0.50 crore 2 Rs. 0.80 crore 3 Rs. 1.15 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.30 crore 6 Rs. 1.40 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 1.40 crore 10 Rs. 1.80 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore (est.) 13 Rs. 1.15 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15.55 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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