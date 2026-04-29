Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Kerala Box Office: Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu's film emerges Super Hit, collects Rs 23 crore in 19 days

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup in the lead role, added Rs. 80 lakh to the tally on its third Tuesday, bringing the second week's cume to Rs. 6.35 crore in days. This brings its running cume of 19 days to Rs. 23 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the dark comedy drama has already emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office, considering the size and budget. It is expected to close its second week around the Rs. 25 crore mark, and then it will march towards its final target.

Based on the current trends, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is expected to slow down in its third week after the arrival of Patriot. It will close its theatrical run around the Rs. 30 crore mark in Kerala.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam are as follows:

Day GBOC 1 Rs. 0.50 crore 2 Rs. 0.80 crore 3 Rs. 1.15 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.30 crore 6 Rs. 1.40 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 1.40 crore 10 Rs. 1.80 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore (est.) 15 Rs. 1.15 crore 16 Rs. 1.50 crore 17 Rs. 2.00 crore 18 Rs. 0.90 crore 19 Rs. 0.80 crore (est.) Total Rs. 23.00 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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