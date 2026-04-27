Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Kerala Box Office: Saiju Kurup's dark comedy records biggest single day collection on Day 17

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, starring Saiju Kurup in the lead role, recorded its biggest single-day collection on the third Sunday (Day 17). It added Rs. 1.90 crore to the tally, which is 73 per cent higher than its opening day collection. That took its 17-day cume to Rs. 21.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Krishnadas Murali, the black comedy drama is looking to add Rs. 4 crore more to the tally this week, which will take it over the Rs. 25 crore mark. The movie will keep on gaining traction further as well. Based on the current trends, Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 35 crore or so.

That said, the movie turned out to be a Super Hit venture at the box office, considering the budget and size of the film.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam are as follows:

Day GBOC 1 Rs. 0.50 crore 2 Rs. 0.80 crore 3 Rs. 1.15 crore 4 Rs. 1.10 crore 5 Rs. 1.30 crore 6 Rs. 1.40 crore 7 Rs. 1.25 crore 8 Rs. 1.25 crore 9 Rs. 1.40 crore 10 Rs. 1.80 crore 11 Rs. 1.25 crore 12 Rs. 1.20 crore 13 Rs. 1.15 crore 14 Rs. 1.10 crore 15 Rs. 1.15 crore 16 Rs. 1.50 crore 17 Rs. 1.90 crore (est.) Total Rs. 21.20 crore

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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