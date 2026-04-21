Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam Worldwide Box Office: Saiju Kurup and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer emerges HIT, grosses Rs 22 crore in 10 days

Malayalam film Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is performing well at the box office. Mounted on a low budget, the movie fetched over Rs. 21.70 crore in its 10 days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Of this, around Rs. 12.30 crore came from its home turf alone.

Outside its borders, the movie collected around Rs. 1 crore in Karnataka, which took its domestic cume to Rs. 13.30 crore gross. It did a good business in the international markets. The movie raked in over USD 630K from the Middle East, followed by USD 123K from the United Kingdom, USD 69K from North America, and USD 58K from Australia and New Zealand.

The Saiju Kurup starrer dark comedy has already bagged a Clean Hit verdict at the box office. If it keeps on gaining traction in the next couple of weeks, too, it will emerge as a Super Hit venture. The success of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam gets even more special as it is a small film faring against Vaazha 2, which is currently dominating the Kerala box office.

Worldwide Box Office Collections of Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Kerala Rs. 12.30 crore Karnataka Rs. 1.00 crore INDIA Rs. 13.30 crore OVERSEAS Rs. 8.40 crore (USD 905 K) WORLDWIDE Rs. 21.70 crore (est.)

Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam is a sequel to the 2025 film Bharathanatyam. It follows Sasidharan Nair as his family travels to Sreekandapuram to settle matters related to his late father’s second family, leading to unexpected criminal, scandalous, and high-tension situations.

Featuring Saiju Kurup (in his 150th film) and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles, the film also stars Jagadish, Baby Jean, Vinay Forrt, Kala Ranjini, Sruthy Suresh, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Sreeja Ravi, and others in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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