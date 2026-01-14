Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Day 1 Box Office: Ravi Teja's film sees a slow start, collects just Rs 3 cr in India

Ravi Teja's latest release, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, debuted on a low note. The Telugu movie could collect just Rs. 3 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office. One of the major reasons movie couldn't generate good initial interest is the lack of awareness around its release and buzz. Interestingly, not many people knew that the Ravi Teja film was released on Sankranthi. Had the makers opted for a good marketing strategy, the opening day figure could have been a bit higher.

Furthermore, the romantic comedy drama, directed by Kishore Tirumala, met with poor word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which sealed its fate at the box office. There is a strong possibility that the movie will lose out a significant amount of screens to its rival Sankranthi 2026 releases.

Fans would have to wait a little longer for a perfect comeback of Ravi Teja. The movie is likely to be out of the cinemas in its opening week itself, becoming another disaster for the actor.

For the unversed, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the two female leads. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, Muralidhar Goud, Sathya, and several others in key roles. Released on January 13, the rom-com faced a clash with Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Two other Telugu movies, Anaganaga Oka Raju and Nari Nari Naduma Murari, are also expected to give it a tough fight.

Let's see how far Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi can go from here on, and which one among the above-mentioned titles can emerge as this Sankranthi's winner.

