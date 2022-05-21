Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 1 Box Office: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer emerges as biggest opener of 2022

Anees Bazmee’s directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, led by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu has opened on a very good note at the box office. The film has emerged as the highest non-holiday post-pandemic opener and is this year’s biggest Hindi opener, eclipsing Bachchhan Paandey. Aided by reasonable ticket pricing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has managed to sell around 8.5 lakh tickets on day 1. The film has remained steady on day 2 with morning shows opening on a strong note. If the film keeps the momentum going, it will most likely pose a greater number than day 1.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took a very good opening of Rs. 13.5 cr nett at the Indian box office on its first day. This number is very encouraging since films before Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, even with A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shahid Kapoor didn’t open to such a number. An opening of Rs. 13.5 cr nett means that it is Kartik Aaryan’s biggest box office opener, eclipsing the numbers of Love Aaj Kal (2022) which was released on Valentine’s Day. The opening day of Kartik Aaryan starrers is growing with every passing film and it is important to not get complacent because showbiz can be absolutely brutal. There is no doubt that Kartik Aaryan is a bankable star. But, it is important to keep maintaining strong initials because that will help consolidate his image as a big ticketing star.

Kartik Aaryan has a packed slate of movie releases with Freddy, Captain India, Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Shehzada, all expected to release in the next couple of years. His Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani will next be seen in a family drama helmed by Raj Mehta, with Varun Dhawan. Director Anees Bazmee next moves to No Entry Mein Entry with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan which may see a release next year, most probably in Diwali.

