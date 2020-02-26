Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal's film fails to bring the audience to cinemas; Mints 1.75 Cr

After having failed the Monday test, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship sinks at the Box Office minting a mere 1.75 crores on its Day 5.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection Report: Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship hit the screens on February 21, 2020. The film opened on an average note raking in 5 crores on Friday. The weekend collections were decent but the film failed the Monday test. It collected a mere sum of 2 crores. Vicky Kaushal had an exciting 2019 at the Box Office. He began his year with URI: The Surgical Strike which was a rage at the ticket window. However, starting 2020 with his first attempt at horror seems to fall flat on the ground.

As per Box Office India, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship's Box Office Collection on day 5 has stooped down to 1.75 crores. After making no great shakes at the ticket window on Monday, the further fall in day 5 numbers show that Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship has sunk at the Box Office. The film stands at an overall collection of 19.75 crores in 5 days which is poor for a Vicky Kaushal starrer. The pattern suggests that the first week looks to be a low 22- 23 crores. On the other hand, competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also comes as a blow to the film.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a special role. The film follows the story of a surveying officer in charge of the Sea-Bird ship which is believed to be haunted. Ignoring the warnings, he enters the ship to begin his investigation and finds out that the evil spirit residing in the ship has come after him. The horror flick is based on true events that took place inside an abandoned ship at a beach in Mumbai a few years ago.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Box Office Collection till date:

Day 1, Friday - 5,00,00,000

Day 2, Saturday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Day 3, Sunday - 5,50,00,000 apprx

Day 4, Monday - 2,00,00,000 apprx

Day 5, Tuesday - 1,75,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 19,75,00,000 apprx

