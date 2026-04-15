Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer sells nearly 11,000 tickets in National Chains for opening day

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jissue Sengupta, Late Asrani, and others, is about to release soon in cinemas. The advance booking was opened on Tuesday morning, two days ahead of its paid previews, and the initial reports are quite encouraging.

As of April 14 (Midnight), the horror comedy sold around 10,700 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the paid previews and opening day combined. Of this, around 8700 were sold at PVR Inox, while Cinepolis sold nearly 2000 tickets. Talking about Friday alone, the movie recorded approx. 9000 tickets so far.

This is a good start. However, the Akshay Kumar movie needs to flex better legs from tomorrow onwards in order to record promising sales. For those who are unaware, Bhooth Bangla will have its paid previews on Thursday, 9 PM onwards, the night before its full-fledged release.

How far it can go in the pre-bookings will depend on its Wednesday jump. Since the Priyadarshan directorial has a good buzz among the audience, it should see a better momentum with each passing hour.

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy is looking for an opening in the range of Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 16 crore, including Rs. 2 crore to 3 crore of paid previews. The fate of Bhooth Bangla will depend on its word-of-mouth. If it manages to impress the audience, the horror comedy will see an instant boost in its collections.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Predicts: First day box office forecast for Aakhiri Sawal, final update on Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla