Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi's horror comedy sells 28K tickets in National Chains for Day 1

Bhooth Bangla is witnessing decent to good advance sales at the box office. As of 11 PM (Wednesday), the Akshay Kumar starrer sold around 28,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, including Thursday previews. It is looking to close the day by crossing the 30,000 admissions mark at the ticket window.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror-comedy is on track to sell around 60,000-70,000 tickets by the time the preview shows start tomorrow night. In comparison, the previous two Akshay Kumar films, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3, sold 96,000 and 45,000 tickets across the two national chains on their opening day. Jolly LLB 3 had fractured pre-sales due to VPF conflict between exhibitors and distributors, which means Housefull 5 is a better comp. The direct comp would suggest an opening day of around Rs. 15 crore nett, inclusive of previews for Bhooth Bangla. Provided it gets better walkups on the day, it could push a bit higher.

If it manages to open on the expected lines, it will be an encouraging start for the film. It has generated good buzz among the audience, which can give it a start, but to succeed, it will have to prove its worth on the content front. If Bhooth Bangla opens to a positive reception, the movie will see an instant boost in its collections.

The Hindi film industry has just seen its biggest blockbuster with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is still faring well at the box office. Earlier, Mardaani 3 and The Kerala Story 2 showed some legs and put up a healthy total. All eyes are now on Bhooth Bangla. It will be interesting to see how the Akshay Kumar starrer performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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