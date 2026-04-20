Bhooth Bangla Box Office: After Kesari 2, Housefull 5 & Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar delivers 4th consecutive success in 1 year

Akshay Kumar is finally back and how! The actor, who was going through a rough patch in 2024, is regaining his box office strength through back-to-back successes. His latest release, Bhooth Bangla, is on track to emerge as a successful venture at the box office, thanks to its promising opening weekend of Rs. 56 crore and a good Monday hold, which took its 4-day theatrical cume closer to the Rs. 65 crore mark. Actuals will be shared in the morning.

Bhooth Bangla will be Akshay Kumar's fourth consecutive box office success in a span of one year. For the record, he earlier delivered back-to-back three successes with Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and Jolly LLB 3. While Kesari 2 hit the Rs 90 crore mark, Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3 hit a century at the Indian Box Office. The Priyadarshan directorial is aiming to be a hattrick of 100 crore for Akshay and also emerge as a HIT venture by the end of its theatrical run.

Other than the return of the OG gang and nostalgia factor, what is working in favour of Bhooth Bangla is its word-of-mouth, which is slightly better than all the previous Akshay Kumar releases in the post-pandemic times. Since there is no significant release in Hindi for a couple of weeks, Bhooth Bangla should see a favourable growth at the box office.

One must appreciate the volume of releases of Akshay Kumar in the post-pandemic times, when most of the other stars have done 3-4 films, and some even settled with 1-2 films. Yes, some of these films didn't perform well, but the importance of having a volume of releases, to keep box office ticking, CANNOT be understated, especially when the industry is starved of films in several weeks of the year. In a nut shell, the industry does better when volume of Akshay Kumar films set the cash registers ringing.

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla stars Wamiqa Gabbi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Jissu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Late Asrani, Rajesh Sharma, and others. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs further at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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