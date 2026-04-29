Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy adds Rs 3.75 crore on 2nd Tuesday, crosses Rs 115 crore mark

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 3.75 crore nett approx on its 2nd Tuesday. There was a 15 per cent jump from Monday, which probably could have been a bit more. The running total for Akshay Kumar starrer has now reached Rs. 115.75 crore nett approx, of which Rs. 35 crore nett approx has come from five days of the second week. The full second week is expected to be over Rs. 40 crore nett.

The film is a HIT, still on course to Rs. 150 crore nett final, but now it is probably cutting close versus before yesterday, when it seemed to be cruising there. A lot will depend on how well the third week holds. The third week is practically an open week in the Hindi circuits, although Maharashtra will see a very strong competition from the Marathi film, Raja Shivaji. There could be some showcasing issues there, although at this point in the run, the impact will be minimal. Bhooth Bangla has gone for a “Buy One Get One” offer, which probably could have been avoided, but it has been done by the distributor to combat the new competition, as other party is pursuing for aggressive showcasing.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections of Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. Total Rs. 115.75 cr.

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