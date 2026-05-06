Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi's HIT film collects Rs 2 crore on 3rd Tuesday , crosses Rs 140 crore mark

Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, collected Rs. 2 crore on its third Tuesday, registering a 25 per cent jump from Monday. This took its running cume to Rs. 140 crore nett mark at the Indian box office, with Rs. 18 crore coming in the third week. It is looking to close this week, around Rs. 20-21 crore.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy will cross the Rs. 150 crore mark soon, and then it will march towards its final target. If it continues to gain traction, Bhooth Bangla has the potential to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 160 crore mark.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well.

The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 140 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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