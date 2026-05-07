Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy adds Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Wednesday, on track to hit Rs 150 crore mark

Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Tabu, Jissu Sengupta, and others, added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally on its third Wednesday. The horror comedy drama registered a drop of 25 per cent from Tuesday.

Current standing at Rs. 141.50 crore, the Akshay Kumar starrer is looking to wind up its third week at Rs. 143 crore gross. Based on the current trends, the movie will surpass the Rs. 145 crore mark on the fourth weekend, and then it will march towards the Rs. 150 crore nett mark. It is looking to wrap up its entire run around Rs. 155 crore or so.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well.

The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 141.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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