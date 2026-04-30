Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy holds well on 2nd Wednesday, cume nears Rs 120 crore mark

Bhooth Bangla added Rs. 2.75 crore to the tally on its 2nd Wednesday, witnessing a 26 per cent drop from Tuesday. This brings its 2nd week's cume to Rs. 38 crore in 6 days. The movie is expected to wind up its 2nd week around the Rs. 40 crore mark, which will be around half of what it collected in its opening week. That's a good hold to say the least.

The 13-day cume of Bhooth Bangla reached Rs. 118.50 crore nett at the Indian box office. It will cross the Rs. 115 crore by eod. The horror comedy is expected to cross the Rs. 120 crore mark in its third weekend and the Rs. 130 crore mark by the end of the third week. Based on the current trends, the movie has a good chance of hitting over the Rs. 150 crore nett mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections of Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. Total Rs. 118.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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