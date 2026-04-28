Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy maintains good hold on 2nd Monday, nets Rs 112 crore in 11 days

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 3.25 crore nett approx on its 2nd Monday, which represents a 40 per cent drop from 2nd Friday and 48 per cent drop from its 1st Monday. Both of these are good holds, and that’s what the film has done so far: held well. The eleven-day running total stands at Rs. 112 crore nett approx, with Rs. 31.50 crore nett approx coming from four days of second week. The full second week is headed for Rs. 42 crore nett or so.

Bhooth Bangla had emerged as a HIT on Friday and since then it has further cemented its status with growth over weekend and now Monday hold. It is the third HIT film of the year for the Hindi film industry after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. This is the first HIT for the actor since OMG 2 in 2023, and notably, his first non-franchise HIT since Good Newwz in 2019.

Looking ahead, the film will be over Rs. 120 crore nett after two weeks. The third week will have two new releases, but Bhooth Bangla shall largely remain unaffected, although Raja Shivaji (Marathi) could pose some challenge in Maharashtra. The film should reach Rs. 150 crore nett in full run, with steadier holds, even Rs. 160 crore nett is doable.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections of Bhooth Bangla in India is as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 112 cr.

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