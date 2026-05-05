Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy adds Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Monday, nears Rs 140 crore mark

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its third Monday, registering a 65 per cent drop from the third Friday, which was a holiday. The drop was significant on Monday because of the poll results, which kept the audience engaged. The drop from Wednesday is around 50 per cent, which is a good hold.

The running cume of Bhooth Bangla reached Rs. 138 crore nett in 18 days, with Rs. 16 crore coming in the first four days of its third week. Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to close this week around Rs. 20 crore nett. The Akshay Kumar starrer is on track to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark in its full run. If it manages to perform well in the fourth and fifth weeks too, the movie will close its theatrical run around Rs. 160 crore nett.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 138 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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