Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar-led horror comedy maintains steady run, earns Rs 4.50 crore on 3rd Saturday

Bhooth Bangla remained flat on its third Saturday, adding another Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally. The movie took its third weekend's cume to Rs. 9 crore in two days. It is looking to collect another Rs. 4 to 5 crore on Sunday, which will take its weekend cume to Rs. 13 crore or so, which will be a good hold after the previous weekend of Rs. 28.25 crore.

The running cume of Bhooth Bangla now stands at Rs. 131 crore nett at the Indian box office. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, is looking to cross the Rs. 150 crore mark by the end of its full run, with an eye on the Rs. 160 crore mark as well, depending on how it performs.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 131 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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