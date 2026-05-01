Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer nets Rs. 122 Cr in India after two weeks

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 3.25 crore nett approx on its 2nd Thursday, and with that, it wrapped its second week at the Indian box office at just over Rs. 41 crore nett. The drop from the first week sans previews was 46 per cent. A sub 50 per cent drop is always good in India. There was a 20 per cent spike in business from Wednesday, thanks to Friday being a holiday, which boosted evening shows. The two-week running total stands at Rs. 121.75 crore nett approx.

The film is a HIT and remains on course to Rs. 150 crore nett full run. Still, the hold this weekend will determine if it will be a sure thing or if it could come down to the wire. Friday is a holiday, so that will help with the hold somewhat. The third week doesn’t have much competition from Hindi films; the competition comes from Raja Shivaji (Marathi) in Maharashtra, where the film has performed well. It has retained a good amount of showcasing everywhere else at around 55-60 per cent of last week, but in Maharashtra, it is down to around 30 per cent.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 3.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 121.75 cr.

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