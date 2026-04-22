Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer at Rs. 70 Cr in 5 days with biz growing on Tuesday

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 7.25 crore nett approx on Tuesday. There was a nearly 20 per cent spike in business thanks to the discount day. In terms of footfalls, yesterday was quite similar to Friday. The five-day running total is just short of the Rs. 70 crore nett mark. The film is headed for a Rs. 78 crore or so first week.

Today is an important day for the film, as it could determine whether it becomes a HIT. Earlier, it used to be a Monday hold test, but since the introduction of Discount Tuesday, a chunk of weekday business has sort of shifted to Tuesday, and now Wednesday hold has become a determinant as well. If the film manages to stay over Rs. 5 crore nett today and the 2nd Friday doesn’t drop much from there, it will be almost sealed as a HIT.

Crucially, the film has avoided the kind of weekday drop seen by Jolly LLB 3. While Jolly LLB 3 fared well on the weekend, the weekday business took a dip & then never really recovered, which ultimately kept it from becoming a HIT. Bhooth Bangla was on par with Jolly LLB 3 on Friday and Saturday. It was around 10 per cent ahead on Sunday and extended that lead to over 15 per cent on Monday. The natural course of the trajectory will be to make further gains, and if it does so, it will sail through.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. Friday Rs. 12.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Monday Rs. 6.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 69.50 cr.

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