Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer grows strongly on Saturday, Netts Rs. 34 Cr in 2 days

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 18.50 crore nett approx on Saturday, which brings its two-day cumulative box office collections to Rs. 33.75 crore nett approx. The growth on Saturday was strong at nearly 60 per cent. Mid-day, it seemed like the day would be around Rs. 17-17.50 crore range, but there was a very good turnout in the night, which pushed it over Rs. 18 crore nett.

The growth came pretty much all across the board. The major urban centres like Delhi-NCR saw the strongest growth, but even the Hindi belt circuits like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh grew strongly, and these are expected to see a further spike on Sunday.

The film had a promising start on Friday, and the Saturday growth has further strengthened its position. The advances for Sunday have again seen a good amount of increase, and the film should clear the Rs. 20 crore nett mark, for a possible Rs. 55 crore nett weekend.

In all, the film is in a good position; now it's all about how well it holds on Monday. The weekend has ensured that it will be a success, as when the film has fared this well so far, you can expect it to have a bare minimum decent hold on Monday. If Monday holds strongly, it can go on to be a HIT. Jolly LLB 3 had a similar sort of collection and trend over the first weekend, but the weekdays' business wasn't as strong, which kept it from becoming a HIT. Bhooth Bangla will aim to change that, and if it does so, it will have an open run to score.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. Friday Rs. 11.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Total Rs. 33.75 cr.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer scores overseas, Earns Rs. 27 Cr worldwide day one