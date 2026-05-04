Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer has a good third weekend, tops Rs. 200 Cr worldwide

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 5.50 crore nett approx on its third Sunday, closing its third weekend with Rs. 14.50 crore nett approx. That marks another sub-50 per cent weekend drop, which is a very good hold, especially with competition from Raja Shivaji in Maharashtra and surrounding states. The running total after three weeks in release stands at Rs. 136.50 crore nett approx.

Additionally, the film has earned around USD 5.50 million (Rs. 52 crore) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 216 crore approx.

The Akshay Kumar starrer is certain to surpass the Rs. 150 crore nett mark now, and if it is able to continue running after the fourth week, it could even make a run for Rs. 160 crore nett. The film is a HIT, third of the year for Bollywood after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. In terms of profits, it ranks second in the year so far, ahead of Border 2, as that film had considerably higher costs.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 136.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Riteish Deshmukh starrer rolls on with Rs. 25 Cr in two days in India