Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer has an outstanding growth on 2nd Saturday, Poised to reach Rs. 100 Cr today

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 10.75 crore nett approx on its 2nd Saturday, which marks an outstanding 95 per cent growth over Friday. The week-on-week drop was an impressive 42 per cent. This type of Saturday growth is common these days, but being a comedy that is working well in the Hindi circuits, a big growth is expected on Sunday. For it to grow this much on Saturday is kind of unexpected. Now it needs to be seen if Sunday can get the normal growth or not, because a normal growth from this already huge growth will probably be difficult.

The running total for the Akshay Kumar starrer stands at Rs. 96.75 crore nett approx. The film will cross the Rs. 100 crore nett mark today, with the second weekend on course to collect Rs. 27-29 crore nett, depending on the Sunday growth. The second weekend figures will almost be on par with or more than the entire second week of Jolly LLB 3.

Bhooth Bangla had emerged as a HIT on Friday, and the Saturday growth has further cemented its status. It is the third HIT film of the year for the Hindi film industry after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. This is the first HIT for the actor since OMG 2 in 2023, and notably, his first non-franchise HIT since Good Newwz in 2019. Looking ahead, the film now appears certain to go over Rs. 140 crore nett, with a likely finish around Rs. 150 crore nett. With somewhat stronger holds, there is a way to Rs. 160 crore nett as well.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better, as although his films weren’t a HIT, they weren’t duds either, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. Total Rs. 96.75 cr.

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