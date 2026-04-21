Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer holds well on Monday, Puts it on course to be a HIT

Bhooth Bangla collected just over Rs. 6 crore nett on Monday, marking a drop of under 50 per cent from Friday, which qualifies as a good hold. The running total stands at Rs. 62 crore nett approx. The film has opted for the “discount day” on Tuesday, which should lead to a surge in business. The first week is likely to reach around Rs. 78 crore nett.

The Monday hold is good, good enough to keep it on course to be a HIT. A figure closer to Rs. 7 crore nett would have made the path more comfortable; now there’s still some work to do in the days to come. The biz should grow today, after that it's about where Wednesday and 2nd Friday land, more importantly, the latter, but for that, Wednesday is also important. The aim will be to be over or around Rs. 5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs. 4.50 crore on the 2nd Friday. It will be great if it could be around Rs. 5 crore on Friday, that would be almost sealing a HIT verdict.

Crucially, the film has avoided the kind of weekday drop seen by Jolly LLB 3. While Jolly LLB 3 fared well on the weekend, the weekday business took a dip & then never really recovered, which ultimately kept it from becoming a HIT. Bhooth Bangla was on par with Jolly LLB 3 on Friday and Saturday. It was around 10 per cent ahead on Sunday and extended that lead to over 15 per cent on Monday. The natural course of the trajectory will be to make further gains, and if it does so, it will sail through.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. Friday Rs. 11.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Monday Rs. 6.00 cr. Total Rs. 61.75 cr.

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