Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer holds well on third Friday, enroute Rs. 150 Cr plus in India

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 4.50 crore nett approx on its third Friday at the Indian box office. This was 40 per cent higher than the previous day, thanks to Labour Day, Maharashtra Day and Buddha Purnima holiday. The jump was all across the board, even Maharashtra getting a solid jump despite losing over 70 per cent of the showcasing from the previous week due to new releases, particularly Raja Shivaji.

The fifteen-day running total stands at Rs. 126.50 crore nett approx. The growth over the weekend will be muted because Friday is already holiday boosted. The weekend will likely be around Rs. 14-15 crore nett, which will be another good hold from the previous weekend of Rs. 28.25 crore nett. The total by Sunday EOD will be around Rs. 136-137 crore. The film has another open week next week, which means Rs. 150 crore nett is a sure thing now. Subject to stronger holds, it could go for Rs. 160 crore nett.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 126.50 cr.

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