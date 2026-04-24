Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer netts Rs. 80 Cr in its first week in India

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 5.25 crore nett approx on Thursday, down about 10 per cent from Wednesday. With that, the Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy wrapped its first week at over Rs. 80 crore nett. This compares well with Rs. 71 crore nett of Jolly LLB 3 last year, despite starting on a similar level on Friday and Saturday.

The film is now almost certain to become a HIT, with the confirmation expected to come today with the second Friday hold. So far, it has done everything right, opened well, grown over the weekend, and sustained steadily on weekdays. It was on par with Jolly LLB 3 on Friday and Saturday, before pulling ahead by around 10 per cent on Sunday. That gap has grown to 15 per cent on Monday, 25 per cent on Wednesday and nearly 30 per cent yesterday. By natural course of trajectory, this lead is expected to get wider.

Basically, the first week has been sorted, now it's about where the second week can take it, and that will depend a lot on how it starts on Friday. If it manages to be over Rs. 5 crore nett, that will put it on course to Rs. 140 crore nett plus full run and thereby HIT verdict. With stronger holds, there is a way to Rs. 150 crore nett final as well.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. Friday Rs. 12.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Monday Rs. 6.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.75 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. Total Rs. 80.50 cr.

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