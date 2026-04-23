Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer passes Wednesday hold test, Nets Rs. 75 Cr in six days

Bhooth Bangla passed the Wednesday hold test as the film collected Rs. 5.75 crore nett approx. To remain on course to be a HIT, the film needed to stay over Rs. 5 crore nett on Wednesday, which it achieved and then some more. The drop from Monday was less than 10 per cent, which is excellent considering generally films ease off by around 15-25 per cent. With this, the Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy has garnered Rs. 75 crore nett approx after six days in release, and the full first week is headed towards Rs. 80 crore nett.

The film is now almost certain to become a HIT, with the only remaining test point being the second Friday hold. So far, it has done everything right, opened well, grown over the weekend, and is staying steady during weekdays. It was on par with Jolly LLB 3 on Friday and Saturday, before pulling ahead by around 10 per cent on Sunday. That gap has only grown to 15 per cent on Monday and 25 per cent yesterday. By natural course of trajectory, this lead is expected to get wider.

Basically, the first week has been sorted, now it's about where the second week can take it, and that will depend a lot on how it starts on Friday. If it manages to be over Rs. 5 crore nett, that will put it on course to Rs. 140 crore nett plus full run and thereby HIT verdict. With stronger holds, there is a way to Rs. 150 crore nett final as well.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. Friday Rs. 12.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Monday Rs. 6.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.75 cr. Total Rs. 75.25 cr.

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