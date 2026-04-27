Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer rises to Rs. 175 Cr plus worldwide after second weekend

Bhooth Bangla did well overseas in its second weekend, collecting USD 1.10 million approx. The drop from its opening weekend sans previews was 56 per cent. That takes its total overseas box office collections to over USD 4.80 million. Combined with Rs. 131 crore from India, the worldwide box office for the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy stands at Rs. 176 crore. The film is on course to hit the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide in its full run.

The best performance has come from Australia and New Zealand, which is generally the case with Akshay Kumar entertainers. In Australia, the film dropped just 30 per cent from its opening weekend, which is a superb hold. In Fiji, which is reported alongside New Zealand, the film is the biggest Indian film of the year, comfortably ahead of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and is on track to enter the all-time top five highest-grossing films in the market. Notably, this is a territory where Housefull 4 ranks as the second-highest grosser of all time, and a film like Total Dhammal is in the top five, which goes to show how well comedies perform here.

All the other markets have also done well in the film’s context. UAE-GCC leads as the top market with USD 1.35 million approx. Overall, the film is trending towards a USD 6 million plus lifetime overseas total, and in doing so, it has a strong chance of surpassing Housefull 5.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office Collections of Bhooth Bangla is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 975,000 Canada USD 710,000 Australia USD 550,000 New Zealand - Fiji USD 250,000 UAE - GCC USD 1,350,000 United Kingdom USD 525,000 Nepal USD 125,000 Rest of World USD 350,000 OVERSEAS USD 4,835,000

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