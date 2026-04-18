Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer scores overseas, Earns Rs. 27 Cr worldwide day one

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla opened well overseas, collecting USD 1.05 million (Rs. 9.50 crore) approx on its opening day. This includes around USD 200K coming from previews on Thursday. Combined with Rs. 18 crore (Rs. 15 crore nett) approx in India, the worldwide opening day amounted to Rs. 27.50 crore approx.

The overseas start is better than India, which is unlike what one would expect from a film in this zone. The weekend could reach around USD 3 million, which won’t be too far off from the lifetime business of Jolly LLB 3, i.e. USD 3.45 million. The opening weekend will be short of Housefull 5, which did USD 3.90 million, but that film didn’t leg well, closing at just over USD 6 million. As such, there is a very good chance that Bhooth Bangla manages to surpass it in full run, if it could get even decent to good legs.

Leading the top plays is the Middle East, where the film earned USD 400K. Titles like Dhurandhar (s) and Border 2 didn’t release here, so Bhooth Bangla was sort of the first major release from Bollywood in the region in a while. The next best was the United States with USD 225K, including previews, ahead of USD 210K of Housefull 5, though that was without previews. The other markets like Australia, Canada and the UK, also put up decent to good numbers, the former having a very strong occupancy rate.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Bhooth Bangla is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 225,000 Canada USD 90,000 Australia - New Zealand USD 110,000 Middle East USD 400,000 United Kingdom USD 120,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,045,000

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