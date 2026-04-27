Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar starrer tops Rs. 100 Cr in India with a very good second weekend

Bhooth Bangla had a very good second weekend, collecting Rs. 28.25 crore nett approx, with Rs. 12 crore nett approx coming on Sunday. The drop from the first weekend sans previews was 46 per cent. It is always great to have sub-50 per cent drops. The film crossed the Rs. 100 crore nett mark at the Indian box office, for a running total of Rs. 108.75 crore nett approx. This is the twentieth Rs. 100 crore film for Akshay Kumar, the highest for any actor.

Bhooth Bangla had emerged as a HIT on Friday; the growth over the weekend has further cemented its status. It is the third HIT film of the year for the Hindi film industry after Border 2 and Dhurandhar 2. This is the first HIT for the actor since OMG 2 in 2023, and notably, his first non-franchise HIT since Good Newwz in 2019. Looking ahead, the film shall hit Rs. 40 crore nett in its second week, which will take it over Rs. 120 crore in two weeks. The third week will have two new releases, but Bhooth Bangla shall remain largely unaffected. The film should reach Rs. 150 crore nett in full run, with steadier holds, even Rs. 160 crore nett is doable.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well. The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.50 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 12.00 cr. Total Rs. 108.75 cr.

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