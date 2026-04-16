Bhooth Bangla Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

The much-loved duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan is coming back with Bhooth Bangla. As the horror comedy drama is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours, here's a look at its screen count, censor report, distribution, advance booking, and much more.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is set to release on over 3200 screens in India, by Pen Marudhar under Pen Movies. The screen count might see an increase in the final stretch. Talking about its censor details, the makers have locked a final runtime of 164.52 minutes, which translates to 2 hours 44 minutes and 52 seconds. It is censored with a U/A 16+ certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification.

The advance booking of Bhooth Bangla was opened on Tuesday morning, two days prior to its Thursday previews. It is witnessing decent to good sales at the box office. With its paid previews scheduled to start at 9 PM tonight, the horror-comedy is expected to close its advance sales by recording around 65,000 to 70,000 admissions in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day, inclusive of previews.

Based on the current trends, buzz, and advance sales, the Akshay Kumar starrer is eyeing a double-digit start. It is looking to open in the range of Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 16 crore nett at the Indian box office, which also includes Rs. 2 to 3 crore of Thursday previews.

Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla stars Wamiqa Gabbi opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Jissu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar, Late Asrani, and others. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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