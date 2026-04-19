Bhooth Bangla Early Box Office Trend: Akshay Kumar starrer clears Rs. 20 Cr on Sunday in India

Bhooth Bangla has cleared the Rs. 20 crore nett mark on Sunday and is looking to collect Rs. 21 crore nett plus today, with a growth of around 15-20 per cent. Depending on the final numbers that come in tomorrow morning, the film could even touch or exceed Rs. 22 crore nett. This puts the Akshay Kumar starrer horror-comedy on course for a weekend total of Rs. 55 crore nett plus.

The Sunday jump was on expected lines given the genre. On Friday and Saturday, the film was similar to Jolly LLB 3, but today, on Sunday, it has pulled ahead. This is partly because Jolly LLB 3 fared better in the urban centres and the North, where Saturday growth is better, while Bhooth Bangla has the Hindi belt circuits scoring, and they push higher on Sundays. This is not to say that Bhooth Bangla isn’t working in the North, it is, just that it is not limited to that, like Jolly LLB 3 sort of was.

The film has done what it needed to over the weekend; now it's about sustaining well during weekdays, and if that happens, it will go on to become a HIT, third of the year for the Hindi film industry. The weekend has ensured it will be a success, because with the sort of performance so far, you would be getting bare minimum decent holds going forward. Still, the Monday confirmation will be great. The previous film of Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 3, did well on the weekend, but couldn’t repeat that on weekdays, which ultimately kept it from being a HIT. Bhooth Bangla will be aiming to avoid that.

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