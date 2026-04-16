Bhooth Bangla Final Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy sells 72,000 tickets in National Chains, targets GOOD start

Bhooth Bangla is now playing in cinemas with its paid previews. The movie has recorded good advance sales at the box office. As of 9 PM (Thursday), the horror comedy drama sold around 72,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day and the paid previews. Of this, the advance for preview was around 40,000 and 32,000 for Friday. By midnight, the final advance for Friday is expected to be around 42,000.

This is a better advance than Akshay Kumar's previous release, Jolly LLB 3, but lower than Housefull 5. Based on current trends, Bhooth Bangla is expected to open in the double digits at the box office. The opening day seems to be in sync with Pinkvilla Predicts' forecast of Rs. 12 crore to Rs. 16 crore, which also includes Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 3 crore of paid previews.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy is getting a nationwide release on over 3200 screens. All eyes are now on its word-of-mouth. If Bhooth Bangla manages to impress the audience, it will see an instant boost in its sales.

So far, 2026 has been fruitful for the Hindi film industry, with Dhurandhar: The Revenge emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time in India. Before Ranveer Singh's film, it was Border 2, which did a promising business and turned out to be a Clean Hit venture. And then, there were Mardaani 3 and The Kerala Story 2, which did pretty fair business at the box office. While they weren’t massive HITs or something, their outcome was certainly positive. If Bhooth Bangla turns out well, it will be another shot in the arm. There are some other small and medium-scale films slated to release next month. The hope will be that Bhooth Bangla and those films continue the positive trend.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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