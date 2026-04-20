Bhooth Bangla Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror comedy nets Rs 56 crore in 3 days

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 22 crore nett approx on Sunday. With that, the Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy wrapped its opening weekend at around Rs. 56 crore nett approx, including paid previews on Thursday. The trend over the weekend was strong, with Saturday growing around 60 per cent and then Sunday seeing a further 20 per cent spike.

The trend was stronger than the previous film of Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 3. On Friday and Saturday, the collections for the two films were similar, but on Sunday, Bhooth Bangla pulled ahead. This is partly because Jolly LLB 3 fared better in the urban centres and the North, where Saturday growth is better, while Bhooth Bangla has the Hindi belt circuits scoring, and they push higher on Sundays. This is not to say that Bhooth Bangla isn’t working in the North, it is, just that it is not limited to that, like Jolly LLB 3 sort of was.

The film has done what it needed to over the weekend; now it's about sustaining well during weekdays, and if that happens, it will go on to become a HIT, third of the year for the Hindi film industry. The weekend has ensured it will be a success, because with the sort of performance so far, you would be getting bare minimum decent holds going forward. Still, the Monday confirmation will be great. The previous film of Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 3, did well on the weekend, but couldn’t repeat that on weekdays, which ultimately kept it from being a HIT. Bhooth Bangla will be aiming to avoid that.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. Friday Rs. 11.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Total Rs. 55.75 cr.

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