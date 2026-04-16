Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collections: Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan's film opens well to Rs. 3.50 Cr in paid previews

Bhooth Bangla opened on a good note at the Indian box office. As per estimates, the Akshay Kumar starrer collected around Rs. 3.50 crore nett in its paid previews starting from 9 PM. The two national chains contributed around Rs. 2 crore nett, but it also has a good amount of business coming outside national chains as well.

The walkup business was pretty good, as the way advances were going, it seemed like the film would end up around Rs. 2.50 crore nett day, but the late-night walkups pushed it over that to where it is now. This bodes well for its full opening day tomorrow. The previews were basically 1 show at most screens, which would roughly amount to 25-30 per cent of the full day business. Based on that, the Akshay Kumar starrer should clear Rs. 10 crore nett on Friday, for an opening day around Rs. 15 crore nett inclusive of previews. The advance sales are also in line with that.

The horror comedy is going to put up a promising start; now it's about getting the reception right from the audience. If the movie manages to deliver on the content front, it will record a banger opening weekend.

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla is one of the biggest releases of Hindi cinema this year. The horror-comedy also marks the return of the much-loved combo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a decade. And that's a huge driving force for the audience. Their previous film together was Khatta Meetha (2010), which was a box office flop.

Besides Akshay Kumar, the horror comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Tabu, Jissu Sengupta, and others. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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