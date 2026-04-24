Bhooth Bangla vs Jolly LLB 3 Day-Wise Box Office Comparison 1st Week: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy shines with better trends

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla is performing well at the box office. Compared to Jolly LLB 3, the movie is witnessing better trends, which is a positive sign for the film. Here's a look at the first week box office comparison of both Akshay Kumar comedy dramas.

The Priyadarshan directorial has the benefit of paid previews, which Jolly LLB 3 didn't. Bhooth Bangla netted around Rs. 3.50 crore from previews, followed by its opening day of Rs. 12 crore, which was on par with Jolly LLB 3's opening day of Rs. 12 crore. The courtroom comedy drama recorded a slightly better hand in the first two days, but then Bhooth Bangla took over.

The opening weekend collections of Bhooth Bangla stand at Rs. 52.50 crore, excluding previews. It is slightly higher than Jolly LLB 3's weekend of Rs. 51.25 crore. On weekdays, Bhooth Bangla showed significantly better trends, which took its first week's cume to Rs. 80.25 crore, including previews. It is around 11 per cent higher than the courtroom comedy drama, which netted Rs. 71.25 crore during the same time.

Jolly LLB 3 was a successful venture at the box office, but it couldn't bag a HIT verdict due to average trends. Bhooth Bangla is expected to avoid that and emerge as a Clean Hit venture by the end of its theatrical run.

The Box Office Comparison between Bhooth Bangla and Jolly LLB 3 in India is as follows:

Day Bhooth Bangla Jolly LLB 3 Previews Rs. 3.50 cr. NA Friday Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 12.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Monday Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 5.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Rs. 6.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 4.50 cr. Thursday Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 80.50 cr. Rs. 70.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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