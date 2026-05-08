Bhooth Bangla Week 3 Box Office: Akshay Kumar's horror comedy collects Rs 1.40 crore on 3rd Thursday, hits Rs 143 crore

Bhooth Bangla collected Rs. 21 crore in its third week, with Rs. 1.40 crore coming on the third Thursday. The horror comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, recorded a drop of nearly 50 per cent from the previous week. The running cume of Bhooth Bangla now stands at Rs. 143 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Since the movie has the benefit of free run in the fourth week, it will keep on gaining traction. It is expected to add around Rs. 9 to 10 crore to the tally in the 4th week. which will take it over the Rs. 150 crore mark. Depending on how it holds in the fourth and fifth weeks will determine how far it can go at the box office. So far, it is looking to hit the Rs. 155 crore to Rs. 160 crore in its full run.

Akshay Kumar has gone through a rough phase at the box office post-pandemic, with a string of underperformers. Last year was somewhat better with three films doing decently well, although they weren’t a HIT, and now there is finally a HIT film as well.

The industry tends to have a good time when Akshay Kumar is having a good time. He may not give the big Rs. 500 crore grossers, but if one can get two or three HITs or successful films a year, it is equally important, as that keeps the box office ticking. This is something where Akshay Kumar stands out, as others in the industry, except Ajay Devgn, have significantly lower output, with some of them taking two or three years for one film instead. The box office in India is star-driven; it cannot be in good shape if leading stars are not bringing films regularly.

The Box Office Collections for Bhooth Bangla in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One Rs. 80.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 41.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 4.50 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 1.60 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.40 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 143 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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